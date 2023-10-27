Make Informed Decisions with LQR House Inc (LQR) Stock Updates

The volatility ratio for the week is 14.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 22.35% for LQR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -52.90% for LQR’s stock, with a -85.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for LQR House Inc (LQR) by analysts is $5.00, which is $4.88 above the current market price. LQR currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On October 27, 2023, the average trading volume of LQR was 7.94M shares.

LQR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LQR House Inc (NASDAQ: LQR) has dropped by -2.93 compared to previous close of 0.12. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-16 that LQR House (NASDAQ: LQR ) stock is rising higher on Monday as investors in the liquor marketing company celebrate its first shipment to Costco (NASDAQ: COST )! This first shipment comes from Von Payne Whiskey and includes a collection of Costco stores located across Southern California.

LQR Trading at -82.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.17%, as shares sank -70.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -93.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQR fell by -7.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2328. In addition, LQR House Inc saw -97.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LQR starting from Dollinger Sean, who purchase 86,400 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Aug 23. After this action, Dollinger Sean now owns 2,028,067 shares of LQR House Inc, valued at $100,288 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, LQR House Inc (LQR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.