LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) has seen a -2.44% decrease in the past week, with a -15.97% drop in the past month, and a -42.02% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.64% for LMFA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.66% for LMFA’s stock, with a -44.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for LMFA is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LMFA is $1.00, which is $0.6 above than the current price. The public float for LMFA is 8.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. The average trading volume of LMFA on October 27, 2023 was 222.76K shares.

LMFA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) has decreased by -9.09 when compared to last closing price of 0.44.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that TAMPA, FL, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today announced that Bruce M. Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding America will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright (HCW) 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

LMFA Trading at -23.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMFA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.61%, as shares sank -16.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMFA fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4389. In addition, LM Funding America Inc saw -27.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMFA starting from Duran Ryan H, who sale 617 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Sep 19. After this action, Duran Ryan H now owns 154,907 shares of LM Funding America Inc, valued at $346 using the latest closing price.

Duran Ryan H, the Chief Financial Officer of LM Funding America Inc, sale 6,976 shares at $0.57 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Duran Ryan H is holding 155,524 shares at $3,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMFA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1276.68 for the present operating margin

-1.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for LM Funding America Inc stands at -1749.02. The total capital return value is set at -37.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.10. Equity return is now at value -68.26, with -64.62 for asset returns.

Based on LM Funding America Inc (LMFA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.49. Total debt to assets is 1.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

In summary, LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.