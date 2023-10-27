Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NYSE: LOB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.22 compared to its previous closing price of 26.99. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:LOB ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Greg Seward – General Counsel & Chief Risk Officer Chip Mahan – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer BJ Losch – President & Chief Financial Officer Steven Smits – Chief Credit Officer Conference Call Participants Brandon King – Truist Securities Michael Perito – ABW Eric Spector – Raymond James Alex Lau – JPMorgan Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Live Oak Bancshares Q3 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NYSE: LOB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) is $35.50, which is $6.56 above the current market price. The public float for LOB is 33.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LOB on October 27, 2023 was 169.94K shares.

LOB’s Market Performance

The stock of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) has seen a 5.35% increase in the past week, with a 1.22% rise in the past month, and a -22.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for LOB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.51% for LOB’s stock, with a 0.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LOB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LOB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $40 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LOB Trading at -4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOB rose by +5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.25. In addition, Live Oak Bancshares Inc saw -4.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOB starting from Cameron William Henderson, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $24.37 back on Jun 12. After this action, Cameron William Henderson now owns 171,217 shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc, valued at $97,489 using the latest closing price.

LUCHT DAVID G, the Director of Live Oak Bancshares Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $20.02 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that LUCHT DAVID G is holding 20,739 shares at $100,122 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.42 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Live Oak Bancshares Inc stands at +33.01. The total capital return value is set at 8.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.25. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 0.59 for asset returns.

Based on Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB), the company’s capital structure generated 10.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.56. Total debt to assets is 0.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.