Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.77 compared to its previous closing price of 20.19. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that RITM, LBRT and PSFE made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on October 25, 2023.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) is above average at 5.70x. The 36-month beta value for LBRT is also noteworthy at 2.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LBRT is $24.25, which is $4.62 above than the current price. The public float for LBRT is 162.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.95% of that float. The average trading volume of LBRT on October 27, 2023 was 3.57M shares.

LBRT’s Market Performance

LBRT stock saw an increase of -6.21% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.14% and a quarterly increase of 23.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.62% for Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.46% for LBRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 29.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LBRT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LBRT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $17 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LBRT Trading at 10.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT fell by -6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.83. In addition, Liberty Energy Inc saw 22.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from Gusek Ron, who sale 27,140 shares at the price of $20.70 back on Oct 24. After this action, Gusek Ron now owns 1,174,504 shares of Liberty Energy Inc, valued at $561,798 using the latest closing price.

Gusek Ron, the President of Liberty Energy Inc, sale 50,000 shares at $20.49 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that Gusek Ron is holding 1,201,644 shares at $1,024,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.39 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Energy Inc stands at +9.63. The total capital return value is set at 30.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.82. Equity return is now at value 38.63, with 21.97 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT), the company’s capital structure generated 23.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.92. Total debt to assets is 13.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.