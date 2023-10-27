Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ: LBRDK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LBRDK is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LBRDK is $126.33, which is $47.98 above the current price. The public float for LBRDK is 116.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LBRDK on October 27, 2023 was 655.19K shares.

The stock price of Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ: LBRDK) has plunged by -7.75 when compared to previous closing price of 84.93, but the company has seen a -12.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-04 that Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.87 per share a year ago.

LBRDK’s Market Performance

LBRDK’s stock has fallen by -12.88% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.64% and a quarterly drop of -12.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Liberty Broadband Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.71% for LBRDK’s stock, with a -7.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LBRDK Trading at -13.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRDK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -13.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRDK fell by -11.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.20. In addition, Liberty Broadband Corp saw 2.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRDK starting from MAFFEI GREGORY B, who sale 1,135 shares at the price of $92.02 back on Aug 16. After this action, MAFFEI GREGORY B now owns 0 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp, valued at $104,445 using the latest closing price.

Wendling Brian J, the CAO/PFO of Liberty Broadband Corp, sale 6,419 shares at $77.59 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Wendling Brian J is holding 12,274 shares at $498,064 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRDK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.87 for the present operating margin

+47.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Broadband Corp stands at +128.92. The total capital return value is set at 0.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.85. Equity return is now at value 8.93, with 5.23 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK), the company’s capital structure generated 46.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.52. Total debt to assets is 26.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.