Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) is $18.00, which is $5.05 above the current market price. The public float for KW is 118.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KW on October 27, 2023 was 728.55K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

KW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW) has decreased by -1.22 when compared to last closing price of 13.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.22% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that Despite limited credit availability, higher debt costs and a cautious market, Zacks Real Estate Operations industry players, including FSV, CIGI and KW, are in focus due to the growing trend of outsourcing real estate services, increased tech investments and other emerging industry trends.

KW’s Market Performance

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) has seen a -1.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.66% decline in the past month and a -21.52% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for KW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.70% for KW’s stock, with a -19.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KW stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KW in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $21 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KW Trading at -13.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -12.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KW fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.64. In addition, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc saw -17.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KW starting from Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh, who sale 23,666 shares at the price of $16.09 back on Nov 04. After this action, Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh now owns 23,934 shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, valued at $380,786 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.30 for the present operating margin

+34.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc stands at +17.35. The total capital return value is set at 0.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.46. Equity return is now at value 18.61, with 0.84 for asset returns.

Based on Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW), the company’s capital structure generated 1,968.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.