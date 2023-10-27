Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ: KALU) has decreased by -7.63 when compared to last closing price of 62.65.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 26, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Kim Orlando – IR, ADDO IR Keith Harvey – President and CEO Neal West – EVP and CFO Conference Call Participants Timna Tanners – Wolfe Research Bill Peterson – JPMorgan Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ: KALU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU) is $73.00, which is $15.13 above the current market price. The public float for KALU is 15.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KALU on October 27, 2023 was 80.89K shares.

KALU’s Market Performance

KALU’s stock has seen a -13.04% decrease for the week, with a -19.88% drop in the past month and a -26.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.00% for Kaiser Aluminum Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.35% for KALU’s stock, with a -21.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KALU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KALU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KALU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KALU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $69 based on the research report published on May 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KALU Trading at -19.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KALU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares sank -21.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KALU fell by -13.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.59. In addition, Kaiser Aluminum Corp saw -23.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KALU starting from Parkinson Ray, who sale 4,727 shares at the price of $79.75 back on Aug 03. After this action, Parkinson Ray now owns 6,432 shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp, valued at $376,978 using the latest closing price.

West Neal E, the EVP & CFO of Kaiser Aluminum Corp, sale 400 shares at $84.47 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that West Neal E is holding 580 shares at $33,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KALU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.16 for the present operating margin

+4.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaiser Aluminum Corp stands at -0.86. The total capital return value is set at 2.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.70. Equity return is now at value 2.06, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Based on Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU), the company’s capital structure generated 172.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.32. Total debt to assets is 47.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 170.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.