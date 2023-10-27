Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) has gone up by 0.04% for the week, with a -8.80% drop in the past month and a -9.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.27% for JNPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.62% for JNPR stock, with a simple moving average of -16.37% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR) is above average at 20.05x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) is $32.16, which is $7.08 above the current market price. The public float for JNPR is 317.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JNPR on October 27, 2023 was 3.56M shares.

JNPR) stock’s latest price update

Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR)’s stock price has increased by 0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 25.03. However, the company has seen a 0.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-23 that Juniper (JNPR) is expected to report lower revenues year over year for the third quarter of 2023 due to macroeconomic headwinds.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNPR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JNPR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JNPR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $29 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JNPR Trading at -8.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -9.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNPR rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.16. In addition, Juniper Networks Inc saw -21.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNPR starting from rahim rami, who sale 5,556 shares at the price of $26.68 back on Oct 06. After this action, rahim rami now owns 896,078 shares of Juniper Networks Inc, valued at $148,211 using the latest closing price.

rahim rami, the Chief Executive Officer of Juniper Networks Inc, sale 5,556 shares at $26.54 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that rahim rami is holding 901,634 shares at $147,473 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.17 for the present operating margin

+56.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Juniper Networks Inc stands at +8.88. The total capital return value is set at 8.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.63. Equity return is now at value 9.57, with 4.52 for asset returns.

Based on Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR), the company’s capital structure generated 38.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.75. Total debt to assets is 18.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.