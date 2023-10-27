JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has surged by 0.26 when compared to previous closing price of 140.40, but the company has seen a -3.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that We have narrowed our search to five U.S. corporate behemoths. These are: JPM, UNH, PG, ABT, FCX.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for JPM is at 1.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JPM is $171.83, which is $31.07 above the current market price. The public float for JPM is 2.88B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.56% of that float. The average trading volume for JPM on October 27, 2023 was 8.88M shares.

JPM’s Market Performance

JPM stock saw a decrease of -3.12% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.44% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.69% for JPM’s stock, with a -0.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JPM stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for JPM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JPM in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $159 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JPM Trading at -3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JPM fell by -3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.30. In addition, JPMorgan Chase & Co. saw 4.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JPM starting from Friedman Stacey, who sale 4,310 shares at the price of $144.86 back on Sep 06. After this action, Friedman Stacey now owns 53,425 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co., valued at $624,335 using the latest closing price.

Friedman Stacey, the General Counsel of JPMorgan Chase & Co., sale 4,310 shares at $157.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Friedman Stacey is holding 57,735 shares at $677,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.43. Equity return is now at value 16.83, with 1.33 for asset returns.

Based on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the company’s capital structure generated 192.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.83. Total debt to assets is 15.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.