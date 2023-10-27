Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU)’s stock price has increased by 1.67 compared to its previous closing price of 4.20. However, the company has seen a -3.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Fox Business reported 2023-10-25 that JetBlue will include new flights to Dublin, Ireland, and Edinburgh, Scotland, beginning in 2024 as part of the air carrier’s transatlantic expansion taking on other bigger airline rivals.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 56.04x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) by analysts is $5.48, which is $1.21 above the current market price. The public float for JBLU is 332.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.98% of that float. On October 27, 2023, the average trading volume of JBLU was 16.80M shares.

JBLU’s Market Performance

The stock of Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) has seen a -3.06% decrease in the past week, with a -3.83% drop in the past month, and a -45.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.83% for JBLU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.77% for JBLU’s stock, with a -39.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JBLU Trading at -16.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares sank -6.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBLU fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.52. In addition, Jetblue Airways Corp saw -34.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBLU starting from Spencer Gerald Alfred, who sale 11,879 shares at the price of $6.35 back on Aug 18. After this action, Spencer Gerald Alfred now owns 0 shares of Jetblue Airways Corp, valued at $75,432 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.94 for the present operating margin

+1.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jetblue Airways Corp stands at -3.95. The total capital return value is set at -2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.68. Equity return is now at value 0.77, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU), the company’s capital structure generated 123.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.16. Total debt to assets is 30.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.