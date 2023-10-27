Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD) has gone up by 18.72% for the week, with a -1.33% drop in the past month and a -31.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.16% for JYD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.70% for JYD’s stock, with a -23.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JYD is 8.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. On October 27, 2023, JYD’s average trading volume was 35.65K shares.

JYD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ: JYD) has increased by 18.09 when compared to last closing price of 1.88.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-04-24 that U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: IPO Market Has A Full Week Of Small Deals, Led By Chinese Issuers.

JYD Trading at 0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.15%, as shares sank -3.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JYD rose by +18.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9700. In addition, Jayud Global Logistics Ltd saw -55.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JYD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.11 for the present operating margin

+5.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jayud Global Logistics Ltd stands at +0.60. The total capital return value is set at 0.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.22.

Based on Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD), the company’s capital structure generated 75.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.88. Total debt to assets is 31.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.82.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.89 and the total asset turnover is 3.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.