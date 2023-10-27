Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.80 in relation to its previous close of 0.35. However, the company has experienced a -2.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-10-26 that Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors, analysts, and members of the financial media are invited to attend Jaguar’s real-time interactive presentation SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2023 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that Lisa Conte, the company’s founder, president and CEO, is presenting virtually at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The 36-month beta value for JAGX is also noteworthy at 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JAGX is $6.00, which is $5.66 above than the current price. The public float for JAGX is 13.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.59% of that float. The average trading volume of JAGX on October 27, 2023 was 3.67M shares.

JAGX’s Market Performance

JAGX stock saw an increase of -2.30% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 32.22% and a quarterly increase of -43.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.30% for Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.67% for JAGX stock, with a simple moving average of -72.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAGX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for JAGX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JAGX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on July 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

JAGX Trading at 2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.36%, as shares surge +30.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAGX fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2988. In addition, Jaguar Health Inc saw -94.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAGX starting from Wolin Jonathan S., who purchase 317 shares at the price of $0.03 back on Dec 31. After this action, Wolin Jonathan S. now owns 6,983 shares of Jaguar Health Inc, valued at $10 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-287.85 for the present operating margin

+63.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jaguar Health Inc stands at -396.91. The total capital return value is set at -92.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -171.43. Equity return is now at value -1064.36, with -87.11 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.