INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: INVO) has decreased by -14.81 when compared to last closing price of 1.62.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 133.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-23 that One of the most impressive movers making the most noise in today’s session has to be INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ: INVO ). Shares of INVO stock have more than tripled in today’s session, surging well more than 325% at the time of writing.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO) is $2.00, which is $0.62 above the current market price. The public float for INVO is 2.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INVO on October 27, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

INVO’s Market Performance

INVO stock saw an increase of 133.90% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 62.35% and a quarterly increase of -69.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 41.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.23% for INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 60.42% for INVO’s stock, with a -78.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INVO Trading at 24.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 41.36%, as shares surge +61.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVO rose by +133.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8865. In addition, INVO Bioscience Inc saw -83.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1292.45 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for INVO Bioscience Inc stands at -1324.81. The total capital return value is set at -191.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -219.95. Equity return is now at value -1224.53, with -154.75 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.