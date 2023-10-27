Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 53.28x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) by analysts is $36.59, which is $7.6 above the current market price. The public float for INVH is 609.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.88% of that float. On October 27, 2023, the average trading volume of INVH was 2.67M shares.

INVH) stock’s latest price update

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.19 in relation to its previous close of 30.32. However, the company has experienced a -7.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Invitation Homes, Inc. (NYSE:INVH ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Scott McLaughlin – SVP, IR & Tax Dallas Tanner – Co-Founder, CEO & Director Charles Young – President & COO Jonathan Olsen – EVP, CFO & Treasurer Conference Call Participants Michael Goldsmith – UBS Eric Wolfe – Citi Jeffrey Spector – Bank of America Merrill Lynch Jason Sabshon – KBW Bradley Heffern – RBC Capital Markets Anthony Paolone – JPMorgan Chase & Co. Keegan Carl – Wolfe Research James Feldman – Wells Fargo Securities Daniel Tricarico – Scotiabank Buck Horne – Raymond James & Associates Jesse Lederman – Zelman & Associates Juan Sanabria – BMO Capital Markets Tyler Batory – Oppenheimer Austin Wurschmidt – KeyBanc Capital Markets Alan Peterson – Green Street Advisors Adam Kramer – Morgan Stanley Stephen Sakwa – Evercore ISI Haendel St. Juste – Mizuho Securities Anthony Powell – Barclays Bank Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Invitation Homes Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

INVH’s Market Performance

INVH’s stock has fallen by -7.95% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.36% and a quarterly drop of -18.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for Invitation Homes Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.60% for INVH’s stock, with a -12.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVH stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for INVH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INVH in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $37 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INVH Trading at -11.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -8.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVH fell by -7.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.65. In addition, Invitation Homes Inc saw -1.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.77 for the present operating margin

+30.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Invitation Homes Inc stands at +16.13. The total capital return value is set at 3.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.13. Equity return is now at value 4.71, with 2.54 for asset returns.

Based on Invitation Homes Inc (INVH), the company’s capital structure generated 75.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.08. Total debt to assets is 42.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.