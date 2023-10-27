Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG)’s stock price has dropped by -2.66 in relation to previous closing price of 266.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-23 that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ISRG is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for ISRG is $335.61, which is $76.1 above the current market price. The public float for ISRG is 349.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.84% of that float. The average trading volume for ISRG on October 27, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

ISRG’s Market Performance

ISRG stock saw a decrease of -5.10% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.95% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.43% for Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.02% for ISRG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $377 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ISRG Trading at -10.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares sank -12.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG fell by -5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $280.31. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc saw -2.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from GUTHART GARY S, who sale 27,385 shares at the price of $260.11 back on Oct 26. After this action, GUTHART GARY S now owns 23,551 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc, valued at $7,123,030 using the latest closing price.

GUTHART GARY S, the CEO of Intuitive Surgical Inc, sale 4,960 shares at $271.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that GUTHART GARY S is holding 29,840 shares at $1,348,773 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.35 for the present operating margin

+67.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuitive Surgical Inc stands at +21.25. The total capital return value is set at 13.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.46. Equity return is now at value 12.61, with 10.84 for asset returns.

Based on Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.84. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.