Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE: ITGR)’s stock price has gone rise by 15.59 in comparison to its previous close of 69.42, however, the company has experienced a 10.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Andrew Senn – Senior Vice President, Strategy, Business Development and Investor Relations Joe Dziedzic – President and Chief Executive Officer Diron Smith – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Craig Bijou – Bank of America Phillip Dantoin – Piper Sandler Nathan Treybeck – Wells Fargo Felipe Lamar – Citi Operator Hello and welcome to the Integer Holdings Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the conference over to Mr.

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE: ITGR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 38.33x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) by analysts is $98.60, which is $18.36 above the current market price. The public float for ITGR is 32.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.64% of that float. On October 27, 2023, the average trading volume of ITGR was 242.49K shares.

ITGR’s Market Performance

ITGR’s stock has seen a 10.51% increase for the week, with a 2.19% rise in the past month and a -12.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for Integer Holdings Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.42% for ITGR’s stock, with a 0.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITGR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ITGR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ITGR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $87 based on the research report published on May 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ITGR Trading at 0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares surge +0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITGR rose by +10.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.13. In addition, Integer Holdings Corp saw 17.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITGR starting from Spence Donald J, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $82.32 back on Sep 11. After this action, Spence Donald J now owns 18,781 shares of Integer Holdings Corp, valued at $535,061 using the latest closing price.

Hobby Jean M., the Director of Integer Holdings Corp, sale 3,625 shares at $83.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Hobby Jean M. is holding 9,126 shares at $303,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.85 for the present operating margin

+23.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Integer Holdings Corp stands at +4.74. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.83. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR), the company’s capital structure generated 71.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.58. Total debt to assets is 36.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.