Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.73 compared to its previous closing price of 2.29. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.23 per share a year ago.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ILPT is 1.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) is $7.50, which is $5.01 above the current market price. The public float for ILPT is 58.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On October 27, 2023, ILPT’s average trading volume was 717.17K shares.

ILPT’s Market Performance

ILPT stock saw a decrease of 6.41% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.01% and a quarterly a decrease of -36.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.05% for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.92% for ILPT’s stock, with a -22.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ILPT Trading at -23.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares sank -11.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILPT rose by +6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust saw -23.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ILPT starting from PHELAN KEVIN C, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.80 back on Aug 09. After this action, PHELAN KEVIN C now owns 8,500 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, valued at $19,000 using the latest closing price.

JONES LISA HARRIS, the Director of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, purchase 50,000 shares at $3.77 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that JONES LISA HARRIS is holding 70,000 shares at $188,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ILPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.06 for the present operating margin

+45.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stands at -58.44. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.73. Equity return is now at value -14.13, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT), the company’s capital structure generated 540.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.38. Total debt to assets is 75.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 537.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.