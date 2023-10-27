Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Imperial Oil Ltd. (AMEX: IMO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.69 in relation to its previous close of 58.80. However, the company has experienced a -5.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that Imperial Oil (IMO) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.22 per share a year ago.

Imperial Oil Ltd. (AMEX: IMO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IMO is 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IMO is $63.79, which is $7.16 above the current price. The public float for IMO is 194.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMO on October 27, 2023 was 457.71K shares.

IMO’s Market Performance

The stock of Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) has seen a -5.32% decrease in the past week, with a -9.01% drop in the past month, and a 5.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for IMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.02% for IMO stock, with a simple moving average of 8.13% for the last 200 days.

IMO Trading at -3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMO fell by -3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.42. In addition, Imperial Oil Ltd. saw 16.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.26 for the present operating margin

+17.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Oil Ltd. stands at +12.82. The total capital return value is set at 34.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.42. Equity return is now at value 24.27, with 12.76 for asset returns.

Based on Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO), the company’s capital structure generated 19.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.43. Total debt to assets is 10.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.