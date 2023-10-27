Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.04 in relation to its previous close of 13.69. However, the company has experienced a 1.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-23 that Several Zacks Medical sector stocks were recently added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list over the last week and should be viable options for investors during economic uncertainty as healthcare is always essential.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IMGN is 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IMGN is $23.00, which is $8.21 above the current price. The public float for IMGN is 244.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMGN on October 27, 2023 was 4.65M shares.

IMGN’s Market Performance

IMGN stock saw a decrease of 1.30% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.96% and a quarterly a decrease of -24.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.14% for Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.33% for IMGN’s stock, with a 29.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMGN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for IMGN by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for IMGN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $16 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IMGN Trading at -3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.09%, as shares sank -7.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMGN rose by +1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +223.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.68. In addition, Immunogen, Inc. saw 198.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMGN starting from Wingrove Theresa, who sale 192,004 shares at the price of $14.40 back on Oct 16. After this action, Wingrove Theresa now owns 2,811 shares of Immunogen, Inc., valued at $2,764,858 using the latest closing price.

Wingrove Theresa, the SVP OF REGULATORY AFFAIRS of Immunogen, Inc., sale 192,013 shares at $15.44 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Wingrove Theresa is holding 2,811 shares at $2,964,681 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-203.06 for the present operating margin

+98.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Immunogen, Inc. stands at -204.93. The total capital return value is set at -75.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.74. Equity return is now at value -49.15, with -32.03 for asset returns.

Based on Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 30.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.31. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.