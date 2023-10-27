Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 42.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUBC on October 27, 2023 was 8.80M shares.

HUBC stock's latest price update

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has plunge by 6.29relation to previous closing price of 0.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.61% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-25 that Whether you’re looking for the best penny stocks to buy, the most active stocks today, or just trying to plan out your next long-term investment, understanding things like stock market news and events is important.

HUBC’s Market Performance

HUBC’s stock has risen by 15.61% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 184.91% and a quarterly rise of 36.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 32.48% for Hub Cyber Security Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 56.60% for HUBC’s stock, with a -75.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUBC Trading at 77.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.01%, as shares surge +199.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC rose by +15.61%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4428. In addition, Hub Cyber Security Ltd saw -96.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.