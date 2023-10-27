HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) has seen a -4.68% decrease in the past week, with a -4.80% drop in the past month, and a -10.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.16% for HSBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.36% for HSBC’s stock, with a -1.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) is $52.92, which is $15.64 above the current market price. The public float for HSBC is 3.92B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HSBC on October 27, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

HSBC) stock’s latest price update

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.80 in relation to its previous close of 37.58. However, the company has experienced a -4.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that “Value ranking, looks at the price of a stock relative to intrinsic firm value. Graham Value Stocks match the criteria Benjamin Graham followed. “—YCharts Value Screener. 68 November Value large caps and Graham formula-derived results reflect established value-stock detection-criteria. Of those, 58 met the dogcatcher-Notorious-ideal of dividends from $1K invested exceeding their single-share-stock-prices. Representing eight-of-eleven Morningstar Sectors, all 58 ideal value-picks pay regular-dividends. Broker-target-top-ten net-gains ranged 38.29%-81.03%, topped by SBSW & SQM, as-of 10/23/23.

HSBC Trading at -3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.00%, as shares sank -6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSBC fell by -4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.27. In addition, HSBC Holdings plc ADR saw 19.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HSBC Holdings plc ADR stands at +15.84. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 14.18, with 0.78 for asset returns.

Based on HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC), the company’s capital structure generated 215.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.29. Total debt to assets is 12.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.