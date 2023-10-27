Honest Company Inc (HNST) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST)’s stock price has decreased by -2.16 compared to its previous closing price of 1.16. However, the company has seen a -8.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-14 that The Honest Company is facing dire financial circumstances with losses not expected to decrease in the second half of the year. The company’s initial public offering performance was poor, and its growth and margins have been lackluster ever since. Despite some modest improvements, the company’s cash holdings continue to decrease, and it is in need of significant improvements in a challenging business environment.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Honest Company Inc (HNST) by analysts is $1.62, which is $0.49 above the current market price. The public float for HNST is 57.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.93% of that float. On October 27, 2023, the average trading volume of HNST was 685.57K shares.

HNST’s Market Performance

The stock of Honest Company Inc (HNST) has seen a -8.47% decrease in the past week, with a -9.20% drop in the past month, and a -24.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.84% for HNST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.30% for HNST’s stock, with a -38.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HNST stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for HNST by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for HNST in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $2 based on the research report published on March 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HNST Trading at -13.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares sank -10.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNST fell by -8.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1920. In addition, Honest Company Inc saw -62.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HNST starting from Kennedy Kelly J., who sale 40,327 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Oct 02. After this action, Kennedy Kelly J. now owns 922,715 shares of Honest Company Inc, valued at $49,602 using the latest closing price.

Rexing Rick, the Chief Revenue Officer of Honest Company Inc, sale 10,119 shares at $1.23 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Rexing Rick is holding 445,752 shares at $12,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.89 for the present operating margin

+28.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honest Company Inc stands at -15.63. The total capital return value is set at -20.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.96. Equity return is now at value -39.44, with -25.07 for asset returns.

Based on Honest Company Inc (HNST), the company’s capital structure generated 25.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.44. Total debt to assets is 15.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.

Conclusion

To sum up, Honest Company Inc (HNST) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.