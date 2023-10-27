HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for HIVE is $6.83, which is $3.75 above the current market price. The public float for HIVE is 85.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.61% of that float. The average trading volume for HIVE on October 27, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE)’s stock price has dropped by -7.51 in relation to previous closing price of 3.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-24 that Blockchain stocks are still popular despite Blockchain and decentralization being terms thrown around quite loosely these days. There are numerous reasons behind the popularity of the concepts.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

HIVE’s Market Performance

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has experienced a 4.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.01% rise in the past month, and a -41.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.51% for HIVE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.70% for HIVE’s stock, with a -12.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIVE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HIVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HIVE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on January 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIVE Trading at -5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.63%, as shares sank -1.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIVE rose by +4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.06. In addition, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. saw 113.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.62 for the present operating margin

-29.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. stands at -222.37. The total capital return value is set at -17.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.44. Equity return is now at value -74.86, with -59.22 for asset returns.

Based on HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE), the company’s capital structure generated 23.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.22. Total debt to assets is 18.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.