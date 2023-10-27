Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) has seen a -4.28% decrease in the past week, with a -11.48% drop in the past month, and a -29.06% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for HIW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.56% for HIW’s stock, with a -24.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HIW) is above average at 13.89x. The 36-month beta value for HIW is also noteworthy at 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HIW is $24.56, which is $6.67 above than the current price. The public float for HIW is 104.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.46% of that float. The average trading volume of HIW on October 27, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

HIW) stock’s latest price update

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HIW)’s stock price has plunge by 2.00relation to previous closing price of 17.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.28% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Highwoods (HIW) reports Q3 revenues aided by robust leasing activity and rent growth. However, operating expenses have marginally flared up.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HIW by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HIW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on August 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIW Trading at -16.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -12.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIW fell by -4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.22. In addition, Highwoods Properties, Inc. saw -36.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIW starting from Klinck Theodore J, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $19.81 back on Mar 23. After this action, Klinck Theodore J now owns 337,177 shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc., valued at $99,065 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.14 for the present operating margin

+34.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Highwoods Properties, Inc. stands at +18.94. The total capital return value is set at 4.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.95. Equity return is now at value 5.58, with 2.32 for asset returns.

Based on Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW), the company’s capital structure generated 130.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.54. Total debt to assets is 53.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.