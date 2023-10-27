Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) has increased by 7.38 when compared to last closing price of 23.04.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2023 5:00 PM ET Corporate Participants Steven Horwitz – Interim Head of Investor Relations Krishnan Rajagopalan – President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Harris – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Kevin Steinke – Barrington Research Tobey Sommer – Truist Securities Marc Riddick – Sidoti Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Heidrick & Struggles Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) is above average at 9.16x. The 36-month beta value for HSII is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HSII is $36.00, which is $12.93 above than the current price. The public float for HSII is 19.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. The average trading volume of HSII on October 27, 2023 was 108.30K shares.

HSII’s Market Performance

HSII’s stock has seen a 0.41% increase for the week, with a -0.68% drop in the past month and a -8.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.13% for HSII’s stock, with a -10.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSII stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for HSII by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HSII in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $42 based on the research report published on February 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

HSII Trading at -3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSII rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.00. In addition, Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. saw -11.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HSII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.36 for the present operating margin

+24.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. stands at +7.34. The total capital return value is set at 24.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.16. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 5.26 for asset returns.

Based on Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII), the company’s capital structure generated 20.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.79. Total debt to assets is 7.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.