Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLD)’s stock price has dropped by -7.02 in relation to previous closing price of 14.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heartland Express, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTLD) announced that Mike Gerdin, Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Strain, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLD) is 17.52x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HTLD is 0.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) is $15.83, which is $2.46 above the current market price. The public float for HTLD is 42.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.41% of that float. On October 27, 2023, HTLD’s average trading volume was 288.61K shares.

HTLD’s Market Performance

HTLD stock saw a decrease of -8.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.91% and a quarterly a decrease of -21.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.35% for HTLD’s stock, with a -14.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTLD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HTLD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTLD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18 based on the research report published on November 11, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HTLD Trading at -11.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -10.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTLD fell by -8.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.67. In addition, Heartland Express, Inc. saw -12.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTLD starting from Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust, who purchase 2,982 shares at the price of $14.73 back on Sep 07. After this action, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust now owns 235,951 shares of Heartland Express, Inc., valued at $43,936 using the latest closing price.

GERDIN MICHAEL J, the Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Express, Inc., purchase 43,370 shares at $14.86 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that GERDIN MICHAEL J is holding 332,192 shares at $644,417 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.45 for the present operating margin

+15.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heartland Express, Inc. stands at +13.80. The total capital return value is set at 9.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.42. Equity return is now at value 7.13, with 4.45 for asset returns.

Based on Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD), the company’s capital structure generated 50.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.66. Total debt to assets is 25.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.