Hanryu Holdings Inc (HRYU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hanryu Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRYU)’s stock price has dropped by -28.78 in relation to previous closing price of 2.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -53.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-14 that The artificial intelligence (AI) race is far from over, with a number of under-the-radar companies continuing to see impressive price appreciation on AI-related announcements. Today’s big move in this regard belongs to Hanryu Holdings (NASDAQ: HRYU ), a little-known South Korean social media company.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for HRYU is 35.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. On October 27, 2023, the average trading volume of HRYU was 237.63K shares.

HRYU’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 25.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.23% for Hanryu Holdings Inc (HRYU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -57.26% for HRYU’s stock, with a -61.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HRYU Trading at -59.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.01%, as shares sank -62.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRYU fell by -53.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.36. In addition, Hanryu Holdings Inc saw -75.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hanryu Holdings Inc (HRYU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.