GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, GVP stock has gone down by -19.88%, with a monthly decline of -32.27% and a quarterly plunge of -64.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.37% for GSE Systems, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.68% for GVP’s stock, with a -73.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) is $3.00, which is $2.86 above the current market price. The public float for GVP is 20.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GVP on October 27, 2023 was 685.61K shares.

GVP) stock’s latest price update

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP)’s stock price has decreased by -14.87 compared to its previous closing price of 0.16. However, the company has seen a -19.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-22 that GSE Systems (NASDAQ: GVP ) stock is rocketing higher on Friday despite a lack of news from the professional and technical engineering services company. There are no new press releases from the company or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is up today.

Analysts’ Opinion of GVP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GVP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GVP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GVP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $5 based on the research report published on October 31, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

GVP Trading at -49.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.18%, as shares sank -31.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GVP fell by -20.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1861. In addition, GSE Systems, Inc. saw -80.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GVP starting from NGP Energy Technology Partners, who sale 740,747 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Mar 17. After this action, NGP Energy Technology Partners now owns 1,875,778 shares of GSE Systems, Inc., valued at $533,338 using the latest closing price.

O’Connor Kathryn, the Director of GSE Systems, Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that O’Connor Kathryn is holding 141,716 shares at $10,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GVP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.46 for the present operating margin

+22.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSE Systems, Inc. stands at -32.14. The total capital return value is set at -33.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -88.86. Equity return is now at value -112.27, with -48.85 for asset returns.

Based on GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP), the company’s capital structure generated 38.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.73. Total debt to assets is 14.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.