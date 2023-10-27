Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GNW is 455.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.75% of that float. On October 27, 2023, the average trading volume of GNW was 2.72M shares.

GNW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) has increased by 0.51 when compared to last closing price of 5.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-12 that RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $GNW #genworth–Genworth schedules third quarter earnings conference call for November 9.

GNW’s Market Performance

GNW’s stock has risen by 2.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.88% and a quarterly rise of 4.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Genworth Financial Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.67% for GNW’s stock, with a 5.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GNW Trading at 2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNW rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.92. In addition, Genworth Financial Inc saw 12.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNW starting from McInerney Thomas J, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $6.01 back on Aug 11. After this action, McInerney Thomas J now owns 3,470,010 shares of Genworth Financial Inc, valued at $1,201,200 using the latest closing price.

McInerney Thomas J, the President and CEO; Director of Genworth Financial Inc, sale 125,000 shares at $5.52 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that McInerney Thomas J is holding 4,649,974 shares at $690,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNW

Equity return is now at value 4.91, with 0.66 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.