Gentherm Inc (THRM) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Gentherm Inc (THRM) has gone down by -15.31% for the week, with a -15.58% drop in the past month and a -22.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.79% for THRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.84% for THRM’s stock, with a -25.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ: THRM) is above average at 82.03x. The 36-month beta value for THRM is also noteworthy at 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for THRM is $73.00, which is $28.53 above than the current price. The public float for THRM is 32.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.64% of that float. The average trading volume of THRM on October 27, 2023 was 159.98K shares.

THRM) stock’s latest price update

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ: THRM)’s stock price has gone decline by -15.58 in comparison to its previous close of 52.68, however, the company has experienced a -15.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Gentherm (THRM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.70 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of THRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THRM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for THRM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for THRM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $65 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

THRM Trading at -21.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares sank -19.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THRM fell by -15.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.59. In addition, Gentherm Inc saw -31.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THRM starting from Stocker Thomas, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $56.81 back on Sep 15. After this action, Stocker Thomas now owns 8,950 shares of Gentherm Inc, valued at $170,430 using the latest closing price.

Barkas Rafael, the SVP, Global Ops & Supply Chain of Gentherm Inc, sale 2,300 shares at $57.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Barkas Rafael is holding 14,755 shares at $131,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.46 for the present operating margin

+23.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gentherm Inc stands at +2.03. The total capital return value is set at 6.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.99. Equity return is now at value 2.81, with 1.46 for asset returns.

Based on Gentherm Inc (THRM), the company’s capital structure generated 39.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.10. Total debt to assets is 21.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Gentherm Inc (THRM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.