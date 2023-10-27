GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.93 compared to its previous closing price of 64.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that GE HealthCare (GEHC) is expected to report strong organic revenue growth, banking on balanced segmental performance driven by consistent NPIs and growing customer demand.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.68x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) by analysts is $88.00, which is $24.09 above the current market price. The public float for GEHC is 392.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.70% of that float. On October 27, 2023, the average trading volume of GEHC was 2.80M shares.

GEHC’s Market Performance

GEHC’s stock has seen a -2.35% decrease for the week, with a -6.40% drop in the past month and a -17.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.29% for GEHC’s stock, with a -14.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEHC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GEHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GEHC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $82 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GEHC Trading at -4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -8.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEHC fell by -2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.48. In addition, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc saw 9.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEHC starting from O’Neill Kevin Michael, who sale 15,609 shares at the price of $77.32 back on Jul 31. After this action, O’Neill Kevin Michael now owns 24,025 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, valued at $1,206,949 using the latest closing price.

Rott Roland, the CEO, Ultrasound of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, sale 2,473 shares at $77.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Rott Roland is holding 22,335 shares at $191,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc stands at +10.35. The total capital return value is set at 14.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.89.

Based on GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.99. Total debt to assets is 31.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.