Gamer Pakistan Inc. (GPAK) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ: GPAK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -17.03 compared to its previous closing price of 0.91. However, the company has seen a fall of -30.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-09 that Gamer Pakistan Inc., the esports company that’s the first Pakistani entity to list on a U.S. exchange, saw its stock in initially gain ground Monday in its trading debut on Nasdaq, before turning lower.

GPAK’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -42.41% for GPAK’s stock, with a -42.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.