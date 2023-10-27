Funko Inc (FNKO) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Funko Inc (FNKO) has seen a 1.88% increase in the past week, with a 2.57% gain in the past month, and a 0.93% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.44% for FNKO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.10% for FNKO’s stock, with a -19.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for FNKO is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for FNKO is $7.70, which is $0.12 above the current market price. The public float for FNKO is 28.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.61% of that float. The average trading volume for FNKO on October 27, 2023 was 778.20K shares.

FNKO) stock’s latest price update

Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.99 compared to its previous closing price of 8.15. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-20 that Funko: Buyer Beware

Analysts’ Opinion of FNKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNKO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FNKO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for FNKO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $8.50 based on the research report published on February 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FNKO Trading at 6.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNKO rose by +1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.50. In addition, Funko Inc saw -30.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNKO starting from Working Capital Advisors (UK), who purchase 12,570 shares at the price of $7.24 back on Oct 13. After this action, Working Capital Advisors (UK) now owns 7,129,838 shares of Funko Inc, valued at $90,984 using the latest closing price.

Working Capital Advisors (UK), the 10% Owner of Funko Inc, purchase 23,082 shares at $7.23 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Working Capital Advisors (UK) is holding 7,117,268 shares at $166,774 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.05 for the present operating margin

+29.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Funko Inc stands at -0.61. The total capital return value is set at 0.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.42. Equity return is now at value -49.88, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Funko Inc (FNKO), the company’s capital structure generated 94.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.52. Total debt to assets is 31.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Funko Inc (FNKO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.