Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Forward Air Corp. (NASDAQ: FWRD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) is $84.00, which is $12.14 above the current market price. The public float for FWRD is 25.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FWRD on October 27, 2023 was 647.71K shares.

FWRD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Forward Air Corp. (NASDAQ: FWRD) has decreased by -1.55 when compared to last closing price of 72.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.46% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-17 that An activist investor is calling on Forward to scrap its planned $3.2 billion acquisition and focus on internal improvements instead. The activist is also pushing to replace the CEO and some members of the board.

FWRD’s Market Performance

Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) has experienced a -5.46% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.04% rise in the past month, and a -39.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for FWRD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.83% for FWRD’s stock, with a -25.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FWRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FWRD stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FWRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FWRD in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $85 based on the research report published on August 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FWRD Trading at 2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +6.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWRD fell by -5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.67. In addition, Forward Air Corp. saw -31.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWRD starting from RUBLE CHRIS C, who purchase 1,433 shares at the price of $69.77 back on Aug 25. After this action, RUBLE CHRIS C now owns 28,276 shares of Forward Air Corp., valued at $99,992 using the latest closing price.

MITCHIN KYLE R, the Chief People Officer of Forward Air Corp., purchase 1,093 shares at $68.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that MITCHIN KYLE R is holding 18,896 shares at $75,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.48 for the present operating margin

+13.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Forward Air Corp. stands at +9.74. The total capital return value is set at 28.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.48. Equity return is now at value 22.50, with 12.64 for asset returns.

Based on Forward Air Corp. (FWRD), the company’s capital structure generated 39.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.21. Total debt to assets is 21.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.