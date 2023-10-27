Foot Locker Inc (FL): A Technical Analysis

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Foot Locker Inc (FL) is $19.24, which is -$1.14 below the current market price. The public float for FL is 81.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FL on October 27, 2023 was 5.13M shares.

FL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) has jumped by 0.94 compared to previous close of 20.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-24 that Matthew boss, JPMorgan analyst, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss his retail playbook.

FL’s Market Performance

FL’s stock has fallen by -6.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.95% and a quarterly drop of -22.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.37% for Foot Locker Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.21% for FL’s stock, with a -35.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for FL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $17 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FL Trading at 4.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +20.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FL fell by -6.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.31. In addition, Foot Locker Inc saw -46.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FL starting from Dillon Mary N, who purchase 5,510 shares at the price of $18.17 back on Sep 08. After this action, Dillon Mary N now owns 27,649 shares of Foot Locker Inc, valued at $100,117 using the latest closing price.

Cipriano Giovanna, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of Foot Locker Inc, sale 25,554 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Cipriano Giovanna is holding 28,791 shares at $1,149,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.91 for the present operating margin

+29.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Foot Locker Inc stands at +3.94. The total capital return value is set at 10.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.74. Equity return is now at value 4.62, with 1.93 for asset returns.

Based on Foot Locker Inc (FL), the company’s capital structure generated 97.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.49. Total debt to assets is 40.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Foot Locker Inc (FL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.