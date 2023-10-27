FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) has gone up by 6.39% for the week, with a 13.20% rise in the past month and a 15.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.59% for FCFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.63% for FCFS’s stock, with a 16.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for FirstCash Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is above average at 22.09x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) is $116.75, which is $8.94 above the current market price. The public float for FCFS is 37.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FCFS on October 27, 2023 was 193.51K shares.

FCFS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of FirstCash Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) has jumped by 8.75 compared to previous close of 101.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago.

FCFS Trading at 14.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.34% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCFS rose by +6.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.01. In addition, FirstCash Holdings Inc saw 26.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCFS starting from Rippel Douglas Richard, who sale 70,061 shares at the price of $109.21 back on Oct 26. After this action, Rippel Douglas Richard now owns 6,227,682 shares of FirstCash Holdings Inc, valued at $7,651,362 using the latest closing price.

Rippel Douglas Richard, the Director of FirstCash Holdings Inc, sale 19,882 shares at $102.31 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Rippel Douglas Richard is holding 6,297,743 shares at $2,034,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.40 for the present operating margin

+46.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for FirstCash Holdings Inc stands at +9.29. The total capital return value is set at 8.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.50. Equity return is now at value 12.34, with 5.72 for asset returns.

Based on FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS), the company’s capital structure generated 88.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.06. Total debt to assets is 42.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.