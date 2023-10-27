First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) (FCNCA): A Technical Analysis

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) (NASDAQ: FCNCA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97.

The public float for FCNCA is 10.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FCNCA on October 27, 2023 was 66.25K shares.

FCNCA) stock’s latest price update

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) (NASDAQ: FCNCA)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.67 in comparison to its previous close of 1301.67, however, the company has experienced a 4.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call October 26, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Deanna Hart – Senior Vice President of Investor Relations Frank Holding – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Craig Nix – Chief Financial Officer Andy Giangrave – EVP, Chief Credit Officer of the Commercial Bank Randy Martin – SVP, Branch Development and Project Management Tom Eklund – Treasurer Conference Call Participants Stephen Scouten – Piper Sandler Brady Gailey – KBW Steven Alexopoulos – JP Morgan Christopher Marinac – I2BBA Brian Foran – Autonomous Brody Preston – UBS Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the First Citizens Bancshares Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

FCNCA’s Market Performance

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) (FCNCA) has seen a 4.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.35% gain in the past month and a -1.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for FCNCA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.98% for FCNCA’s stock, with a 25.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCNCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCNCA stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for FCNCA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FCNCA in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $1700 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FCNCA Trading at 4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCNCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +3.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCNCA rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,349.54. In addition, First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) saw 86.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCNCA starting from HOLDING FRANK B JR, who purchase 165 shares at the price of $1150.00 back on Sep 19. After this action, HOLDING FRANK B JR now owns 4,846 shares of First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC), valued at $189,750 using the latest closing price.

HOLDING FRANK B JR, the Chairman and CEO of First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC), purchase 110 shares at $1150.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that HOLDING FRANK B JR is holding 97,442 shares at $126,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCNCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) stands at +25.91. The total capital return value is set at 4.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.09. Equity return is now at value 74.18, with 6.94 for asset returns.

Based on First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) (FCNCA), the company’s capital structure generated 72.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.00. Total debt to assets is 6.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) (FCNCA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.