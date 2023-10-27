Figs Inc (FIGS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Figs Inc (FIGS) has gone down by -8.68% for the week, with a -2.47% drop in the past month and a -22.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.54% for FIGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.71% for FIGS’s stock, with a -20.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 75.66x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FIGS is at 1.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FIGS is $8.63, which is $2.88 above the current market price. The public float for FIGS is 153.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.74% of that float. The average trading volume for FIGS on October 27, 2023 was 2.46M shares.

Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.61 in comparison to its previous close of 5.77, however, the company has experienced a -8.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that Investors interested in Retail – Apparel and Shoes stocks are likely familiar with Gap (GPS) and Figs (FIGS). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

FIGS Trading at -4.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares sank -2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIGS fell by -8.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.14. In addition, Figs Inc saw -14.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIGS starting from Turenshine Daniella, who sale 4,201 shares at the price of $6.02 back on Oct 06. After this action, Turenshine Daniella now owns 410,442 shares of Figs Inc, valued at $25,272 using the latest closing price.

Turenshine Daniella, the Chief Financial Officer of Figs Inc, sale 4,495 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Turenshine Daniella is holding 414,643 shares at $26,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.45 for the present operating margin

+69.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Figs Inc stands at +4.19. The total capital return value is set at 13.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.45. Equity return is now at value 4.53, with 3.64 for asset returns.

Based on Figs Inc (FIGS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.86. Total debt to assets is 4.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 108.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Figs Inc (FIGS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.