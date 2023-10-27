Exponent Inc. (EXPO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.56x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Exponent Inc. (EXPO) by analysts is $103.50, which is $31.37 above the current market price. The public float for EXPO is 50.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. On October 27, 2023, the average trading volume of EXPO was 202.43K shares.

EXPO) stock’s latest price update

Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -15.08 compared to its previous closing price of 84.94. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-05 that MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPO), today announced that it will report third quarter of fiscal year 2023 financial results for the period ended September 29, 2023 following the close of the market on Thursday, October 26, 2023. On that day, Dr. Catherine Corrigan, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.

EXPO’s Market Performance

Exponent Inc. (EXPO) has experienced a -16.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.19% drop in the past month, and a -19.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for EXPO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.15% for EXPO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EXPO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXPO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $99 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXPO Trading at -18.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -18.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPO fell by -18.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.27. In addition, Exponent Inc. saw -27.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPO starting from Murray Steven J, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $89.50 back on Aug 21. After this action, Murray Steven J now owns 27,412 shares of Exponent Inc., valued at $89,500 using the latest closing price.

Reiss Richard, the Group Vice President of Exponent Inc., sale 856 shares at $89.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Reiss Richard is holding 4,402 shares at $76,244 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.44 for the present operating margin

+32.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exponent Inc. stands at +19.94. The total capital return value is set at 36.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.89. Equity return is now at value 30.27, with 17.55 for asset returns.

Based on Exponent Inc. (EXPO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.48. Total debt to assets is 3.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Exponent Inc. (EXPO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.