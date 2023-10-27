In the past week, ID stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly decline of -21.85% and a quarterly plunge of -73.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.47% for PARTS iD Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.28% for ID’s stock, with a -66.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is -0.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PARTS iD Inc (ID) is $1.00, which is $0.87 above the current market price. The public float for ID is 6.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ID on October 27, 2023 was 435.10K shares.

PARTS iD Inc (AMEX: ID)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.48 in comparison to its previous close of 0.14, Market Watch reported 2023-06-01 that OpenAI is stealing the spotlight as the definitive artificial-intelligence startup — for now. Backed by Microsoft Corp. MSFT, the progenitor of ChatGPT-4 has become the focus of the AI wave, but other AI startups are emerging in fields including healthcare, education and manufacturing.

Analysts’ Opinion of ID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ID stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ID by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ID in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3 based on the research report published on November 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ID Trading at -40.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.21%, as shares sank -22.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ID remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1481. In addition, PARTS iD Inc saw -86.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ID starting from Ciappina Antonino, who sale 19,890 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Dec 29. After this action, Ciappina Antonino now owns 77,453 shares of PARTS iD Inc, valued at $16,051 using the latest closing price.

Agrawal Kailas, the Chief Financial Officer of PARTS iD Inc, sale 19,126 shares at $0.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Agrawal Kailas is holding 77,118 shares at $15,435 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.58 for the present operating margin

+16.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for PARTS iD Inc stands at -5.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 195.32 and the total asset turnover is 8.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PARTS iD Inc (ID) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.