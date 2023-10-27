Examining the Volatility of Denison Mines Corp’s (DNN) Stock

The stock of Denison Mines Corp (DNN) has seen a 1.96% increase in the past week, with a -6.59% drop in the past month, and a 25.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.34% for DNN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.65% for DNN’s stock, with a 22.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Denison Mines Corp (DNN) is $2.46, which is $0.9 above the current market price. The public float for DNN is 816.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DNN on October 27, 2023 was 8.36M shares.

DNN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) has plunged by -1.27 when compared to previous closing price of 1.58, but the company has seen a 1.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-23 that Here is how Denison Mine (DNN) and Kinross Gold (KGC) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

DNN Trading at 3.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares sank -10.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5405. In addition, Denison Mines Corp saw 35.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.45 for the present operating margin

-156.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp stands at +84.71. The total capital return value is set at -8.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.44. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -2.68 for asset returns.

Based on Denison Mines Corp (DNN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 168.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Denison Mines Corp (DNN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.