Evaluating the Ups and Downs of SOPHiA Genetics SA’s (SOPH) Stock

In the past week, SOPH stock has gone up by 29.03%, with a monthly gain of 65.29% and a quarterly surge of 3.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.16% for SOPHiA Genetics SA The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.94% for SOPH’s stock, with a 10.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SOPH is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SOPH is $8.00, which is $4.0 above the current price. The public float for SOPH is 46.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOPH on October 27, 2023 was 47.11K shares.

SOPH) stock’s latest price update

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ: SOPH)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.99 in comparison to its previous close of 3.67, however, the company has experienced a 29.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-24 that BOSTON and GENEVA, Switzerland, Oct. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SOPHiA GENETICS SA (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. On that day, SOPHiA GENETICS will host a conference call to discuss its financial results as well as business outlook beginning at 8:00 a.m. (08:00) EST / 2:00 p.m. (14:00) CEST.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOPH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SOPH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SOPH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOPH Trading at 52.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.36%, as shares surge +63.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOPH rose by +29.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, SOPHiA Genetics SA saw 94.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-188.17 for the present operating margin

+56.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for SOPHiA Genetics SA stands at -183.87. The total capital return value is set at -35.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.92. Equity return is now at value -39.21, with -31.32 for asset returns.

Based on SOPHiA Genetics SA (SOPH), the company’s capital structure generated 8.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.72. Total debt to assets is 6.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SOPHiA Genetics SA (SOPH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.