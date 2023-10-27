Evaluating the Ups and Downs of McDonald’s Corp’s (MCD) Stock

The stock of McDonald’s Corp (MCD) has seen a -0.99% decrease in the past week, with a -2.96% drop in the past month, and a -12.99% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for MCD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.56% for MCD’s stock, with a -8.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) is above average at 23.55x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for McDonald’s Corp (MCD) is $309.90, which is $54.72 above the current market price. The public float for MCD is 727.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MCD on October 27, 2023 was 2.75M shares.

MCD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) has dropped by -0.85 compared to previous close of 258.03. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that McDonald’s (MCD) third-quarter 2023 top line is likely to have been aided by strong comps growth, menu innovation, expansion efforts, an increase in average check growth and menu price.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for MCD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MCD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $287 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MCD Trading at -4.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares sank -3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCD fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $253.91. In addition, McDonald’s Corp saw -2.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCD starting from Erlinger Joseph M., who sale 4,487 shares at the price of $256.61 back on Oct 23. After this action, Erlinger Joseph M. now owns 9,534 shares of McDonald’s Corp, valued at $1,151,409 using the latest closing price.

CAPOZZI HEIDI B, the EVP – Chief People Officer of McDonald’s Corp, sale 688 shares at $262.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that CAPOZZI HEIDI B is holding 19,331 shares at $180,256 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.66 for the present operating margin

+56.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for McDonald’s Corp stands at +26.65. The total capital return value is set at 23.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, McDonald’s Corp (MCD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.