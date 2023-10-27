Evaluating the Impact of 6.96 Increase on FTAI Aviation Ltd’s (FTAI) Stock

The stock of FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI) has seen a 5.88% increase in the past week, with a -0.39% drop in the past month, and a 11.24% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.58% for FTAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.80% for FTAI stock, with a simple moving average of 20.72% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for FTAI Aviation Ltd (NASDAQ: FTAI) is above average at 29.36x. The 36-month beta value for FTAI is also noteworthy at 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price estimated by analysts for FTAI is $40.50, which is $4.86 above than the current price. The public float for FTAI is 98.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.05% of that float. The average trading volume of FTAI on October 27, 2023 was 781.50K shares.

FTAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FTAI Aviation Ltd (NASDAQ: FTAI) has increased by 6.96 when compared to last closing price of 33.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that FTAI Aviation (FTAI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTAI stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for FTAI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FTAI in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $38 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTAI Trading at 1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTAI rose by +5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.33. In addition, FTAI Aviation Ltd saw 108.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTAI starting from TUCHMAN MARTIN, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Mar 15. After this action, TUCHMAN MARTIN now owns 40,000 shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd, valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Adams Joseph P. Jr., the CEO and Chairman of FTAI Aviation Ltd, purchase 25,000 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Adams Joseph P. Jr. is holding 187,616 shares at $450,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.75 for the present operating margin

+30.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTAI Aviation Ltd stands at -15.31. The total capital return value is set at 4.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.40. Equity return is now at value 253.65, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI), the company’s capital structure generated 11,525.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.14. Total debt to assets is 88.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11,606.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 99.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In summary, FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.