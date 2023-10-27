Evaluating the Impact of 0.12 Increase on Fiserv, Inc.’s (FI) Stock

The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (FI) has seen a 2.05% increase in the past week, with a 0.95% gain in the past month, and a -8.58% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for FI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.04% for FI’s stock, with a -2.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.91x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fiserv, Inc. (FI) by analysts is $141.00, which is $26.74 above the current market price. The public float for FI is 604.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On October 27, 2023, the average trading volume of FI was 2.42M shares.

FI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) has increased by 0.12 when compared to last closing price of 114.12.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Fiserv (FI) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Analysts’ Opinion of FI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $140 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FI Trading at -2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FI rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.12. In addition, Fiserv, Inc. saw 13.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FI starting from Chiarello Guy, who sale 6,750 shares at the price of $112.17 back on Oct 02. After this action, Chiarello Guy now owns 160,356 shares of Fiserv, Inc., valued at $757,148 using the latest closing price.

Chiarello Guy, the Chief Operating Officer of Fiserv, Inc., sale 6,750 shares at $121.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Chiarello Guy is holding 167,106 shares at $822,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.93 for the present operating margin

+54.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiserv, Inc. stands at +14.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value 9.95, with 3.73 for asset returns.

Based on Fiserv, Inc. (FI), the company’s capital structure generated 71.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.83. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fiserv, Inc. (FI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.