Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (ETD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE: ETD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.31 compared to its previous closing price of 28.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Matt McNulty – Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Farooq Kathwari – Chairman, President and CEO Conference Call Participants Budd Bugatch – Water Tower Research Cristina Fernandez – Telsey Advisory Group Zach Donnelly – KeyBanc Operator Good afternoon. And welcome to the Ethan Allen Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Analyst Conference Call.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE: ETD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ETD is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ETD is $30.00, which is $7.49 above the current price. The public float for ETD is 22.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETD on October 27, 2023 was 198.77K shares.

ETD’s Market Performance

ETD stock saw a decrease of -11.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.02% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (ETD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.20% for ETD’s stock, with a -10.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ETD Trading at -15.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -15.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETD fell by -11.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.16. In addition, Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. saw -1.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ETD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+60.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. stands at +13.37. The total capital return value is set at 23.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.73. Equity return is now at value 20.69, with 12.44 for asset returns.

Based on Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (ETD), the company’s capital structure generated 27.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.67. Total debt to assets is 17.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 55.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (ETD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.