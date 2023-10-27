EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is $148.57, which is $20.63 above the current market price. The public float for EOG is 580.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EOG on October 27, 2023 was 2.70M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

EOG) stock’s latest price update

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG)’s stock price has plunge by -1.38relation to previous closing price of 129.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that The 4 factor dividend growth strategy aims to blend the ease of investing in an ETF with the appeal of holding individual stocks. The strategy focuses on high-quality companies with above-average dividend yields to generate market-beating returns. The strategy has shown mixed results so far, outperforming the market in some months but underperforming in others.

EOG’s Market Performance

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) has experienced a -6.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.44% drop in the past month, and a -2.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for EOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.50% for EOG stock, with a simple moving average of 5.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EOG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EOG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EOG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $135 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EOG Trading at -0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOG fell by -6.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.50. In addition, EOG Resources, Inc. saw -0.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOG starting from Helms Lloyd W Jr, who sale 4,551 shares at the price of $130.76 back on Aug 15. After this action, Helms Lloyd W Jr now owns 145,259 shares of EOG Resources, Inc., valued at $595,089 using the latest closing price.

Leitzell Jeffrey R., the EVP Exploration and Production of EOG Resources, Inc., sale 2,031 shares at $117.26 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Leitzell Jeffrey R. is holding 37,607 shares at $238,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.45 for the present operating margin

+54.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for EOG Resources, Inc. stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 47.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.24. Equity return is now at value 35.85, with 21.87 for asset returns.

Based on EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG), the company’s capital structure generated 24.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.38. Total debt to assets is 14.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.