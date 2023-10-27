Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) is above average at 11.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) is $31.91, which is $4.75 above the current market price. The public float for EPD is 1.42B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EPD on October 27, 2023 was 4.26M shares.

The stock price of Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) has dropped by -1.09 compared to previous close of 27.46. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that In this series, I rank a selection of Dividend Radar stocks and present the ten top-ranked stocks for further research and possible investment. I screened for high-quality stocks with superior growth and income prospects this month. Additionally, I screened for stocks trading below my risk-adjusted Buy Below prices. Of the 713 Dividend Radar stocks, only 18 survived this month’s stringent screens.

EPD’s Market Performance

Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) has experienced a -1.49% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.77% drop in the past month, and a 2.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.05% for EPD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.75% for EPD’s stock, with a 3.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EPD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EPD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $28 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPD Trading at 0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.91%, as shares sank -0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.35. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L P saw 12.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from Montgomery William C, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $26.60 back on Aug 04. After this action, Montgomery William C now owns 114,758 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L P, valued at $1,330,025 using the latest closing price.

TEAGUE AJ, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Products Partners L P, purchase 11,950 shares at $25.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that TEAGUE AJ is holding 2,491,895 shares at $300,542 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.74 for the present operating margin

+11.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enterprise Products Partners L P stands at +9.39. The total capital return value is set at 11.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.14. Equity return is now at value 20.41, with 7.81 for asset returns.

Based on Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD), the company’s capital structure generated 107.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.92. Total debt to assets is 42.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.