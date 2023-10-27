Engagesmart Inc (ESMT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Engagesmart Inc (NYSE: ESMT) is above average at 190.56x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Engagesmart Inc (ESMT) is $24.74, which is $2.14 above the current market price. The public float for ESMT is 43.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ESMT on October 27, 2023 was 976.04K shares.

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE: ESMT)’s stock price has dropped by -0.13 in relation to previous closing price of 22.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-23 that EngageSmart is on track to be acquired by Vista Equity. Even though the deal is likely to be completed in the near future, now is probably not a good time to buy the stock.

ESMT’s Market Performance

ESMT’s stock has risen by 9.44% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.68% and a quarterly rise of 21.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.99% for Engagesmart Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.13% for ESMT’s stock, with a 21.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESMT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ESMT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ESMT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ESMT Trading at 21.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +31.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESMT rose by +9.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.60. In addition, Engagesmart Inc saw 28.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESMT starting from Seltzer Jonathan Cole, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $18.52 back on Oct 02. After this action, Seltzer Jonathan Cole now owns 1,671 shares of Engagesmart Inc, valued at $64,820 using the latest closing price.

O’Brien Kevin William, the of Engagesmart Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $18.32 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that O’Brien Kevin William is holding 23,833 shares at $54,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.42 for the present operating margin

+73.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Engagesmart Inc stands at +6.78. The total capital return value is set at 2.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.59. Equity return is now at value 2.51, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Engagesmart Inc (ESMT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.80. Total debt to assets is 3.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Engagesmart Inc (ESMT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.