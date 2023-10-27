Emcor Group, Inc. (EME) Stock Faces 2.21% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Emcor Group, Inc. (EME) has seen a 5.34% increase in the past week, with a -2.93% drop in the past month, and a -2.73% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for EME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.63% for EME’s stock, with a 14.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Emcor Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.46x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Emcor Group, Inc. (EME) by analysts is $242.50, which is $36.46 above the current market price. The public float for EME is 46.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. On October 27, 2023, the average trading volume of EME was 308.87K shares.

EME) stock’s latest price update

Emcor Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.54 in comparison to its previous close of 191.60, however, the company has experienced a 5.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 10:30 AM ET Company Participants Blake Mueller – FTI Consulting Kevin Matz – EVP, Shared Services Anthony Guzzi – Chairman, President & CEO Mark Pompa – EVP & CFO Conference Call Participants Brent Thielman – D.A. Davidson & Co. Adam Thalhimer – Thompson, Davis & Company Operator Good morning.

EME Trading at -2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EME rose by +5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $202.40. In addition, Emcor Group, Inc. saw 39.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EME starting from Guzzi Anthony, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $196.37 back on Jul 27. After this action, Guzzi Anthony now owns 224,722 shares of Emcor Group, Inc., valued at $2,160,070 using the latest closing price.

Guzzi Anthony, the Chairman, President and CEO of Emcor Group, Inc., sale 824 shares at $186.27 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that Guzzi Anthony is holding 235,722 shares at $153,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.10 for the present operating margin

+14.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emcor Group, Inc. stands at +3.67. The total capital return value is set at 21.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.79. Equity return is now at value 23.79, with 8.76 for asset returns.

Based on Emcor Group, Inc. (EME), the company’s capital structure generated 27.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.33. Total debt to assets is 9.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Emcor Group, Inc. (EME) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.